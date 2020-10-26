Slippers thrown at Nitish Kumar’s helicopter to rally, shouted slogans, detained

Sakra / Mahanar / Mahua: During an election rally in Sakra, Muzaffarpur, slippers were thrown towards the helicopter of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The sandal did not reach the helicopter. Deputy Superintendent of Police (Muzaffarpur East) Manoj Pandey said that slippers were thrown towards the Chief Minister’s helicopter standing on the helipad during the rally. The Chief Minister was on the stage at that time. He said that three people have been detained on charges of causing disruption in the Chief Minister’s rally. Also Read – Bihar Election: First phase of campaigning stopped, voting on 71 seats on Wednesday

Some people were also shouting slogans at the time of throwing slippers. Significantly, even before Sakra’s rally, the Chief Minister had to face a situation of protest in some rallies. In some places, Kumar also expressed displeasure over the noisy people and accused them of acting on the instigation of political rivals and said that it does not matter to them. Also Read – Bihar: Tejashwi asks for votes for his brother Tej Pratap, says – There is a fight between the poor people and the dictator government

In rallies of Sakra, Mahua and Mahnar, Nitish targeted RJD and accused him of misleading people. He also tightened the promise of Tejashwi Yadav’s ten million job. Taking a dig at the RJD, the Chief Minister alleged that some people have a habit of making various promises and cheating at the time of elections, but they have no business. He said, “We have shown what we have said and will do in future.” Nitish said this while addressing an election meeting in Mahua area of ​​Vaishali. Also Read – Bihar: Nitish Kumar’s picture disappeared from BJP’s election advertisements, know how JDU’s game got spoiled

Significantly, in the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Tej Pratap Yadav (Tej Pratap Yadav), the elder son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, contested from Mahua seat and won. But this time Tej Pratap Yadav is contesting from Hasanpur seat of Samastipur leaving his old Mahua seat. JD (U) candidate from Mahua seat is in Asam Parveen Maidan. While addressing the rally in Mahua, Nitish did not name Tejapratap Yadav but said that some people have a habit of speaking something, cheating and confusing people.