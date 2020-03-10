SLP Token Fuels Scooter Rental Business in Taiwan, Investors to Get Their Dividends in BCH

A corporation working a small scooter house supplier in Taipei, Taiwan’s capital city, has minted an SLP token on the Bitcoin Cash neighborhood to reinforce its business and to draw merchants and shoppers. The company issues its private cryptocurrency, a Straightforward Ledger Protocol (SLP) token. SLP is a token-based protocol constructed on top of the Bitcoin Cash (BCH) blockchain. It facilitates the appearance of tokens that will serve various features relying on the needs of the issuer.

Taipei Scooter Offers Vacationers a Amusing Technique to Get Spherical

Motor scooters are arguably the preferred approach of transportation in Taiwan, a common sight on the roads of the densely populated island the place there are almost 600 scooters in step with 1,000 different folks. In central Taipei, alternatively, with its slender streets and pedestrian areas, electrical kick scooters had been gaining flooring too. Locals and friends alike repeatedly choose this wise and surroundings pleasant choice to switch spherical throughout the metropolis jungle at a attractive low value and with none carbon footprint.

Taipei Scooter is among the many scooter house providers and merchandise in downtown Taipei. It operates throughout the center of Ximending, a widely known shopping for groceries and nightlife district of the Taiwanese capital. The company offers vacationers and completely different shoppers the popular Segway type Ninebot Kickscooter ES2 at a $100 Taiwan bucks ($three.34) widespread hourly cost and a day-to-day rent of $600 (roughly $20). There are discounts too – the price for people who pay with crypto is at least 50% lower.

The company issues its private cryptocurrency, Taiwan Ebike Coin (E-BIKE), which is a Straightforward Ledger Protocol (SLP) token. SLP is a token-based protocol constructed on top of the Bitcoin Cash blockchain. It facilitates the appearance of tokens that will serve various features relying on the needs of the issuer. Taipei Scooter is amongst a rising alternative of companies that see an opportunity to get pleasure from the flexibility SLP tokens offer.

Taiwan Ebike Coin Minted for Consumers and Buyers

E-bike moreover serves as an software program to spend cash on the house business which, according to its website, operates 15 electrical scooters throughout the Taiwanese metropolis. The shop on 33 Hanzhong Facet highway brings a median house income of 5,000 Taiwan bucks day-to-day (spherical US$170). The promise is that each one earnings is perhaps distributed amongst Taiwan Ebike Coin holders, in conjunction with the house prices specific merchants are entitled to. The company plans to pay out the dividends in BCH as quickly as each two months.

Consistent with the Bitcoin Cash Block Explorer, Taiwan Ebike Coin used to be issued in December 2019. It has 104 token addresses now and 723 respectable transactions since genesis. The circulating present is 4,020,809,770. Taipei Scooter’s account on the BCH-based social neighborhood memo.cash, Taiwanebike, has been tipping followers with E-BIKE money beforehand quite a lot of months. The company admits that commute bans related to the coronavirus outbreak had been hurting the vacationer commerce, even though Taiwan is far much less affected by the epidemic than completely different worldwide places throughout the space.

What do you carry to thoughts Taipei Scooter’s efforts to draw merchants and shoppers the utilization of an SLP token? Proportion your concepts throughout the suggestions section below.

Footage courtesy of Shutterstock, Taipei Scooter.

