SM And JYP Announce Joint Establishment Of Online Concert Company Beyond LIVE Corporation

SM Leisure (hereafter SM) and JYP Leisure (hereafter JYP) have come collectively to launch a web-based live performance firm!

Beforehand in April, SM launched the stay live performance streaming service “Beyond LIVE” in collaboration with Naver.

On August 4, SM and JYP introduced the joint institution of Beyond LIVE Corporation (BLC), the primary firm to concentrate on on-line live shows. With the synergy of SM’s content material producing skills and Naver’s expertise together with JYP’s international community and inventive, BLC is an organization that can plan and function Beyond LIVE live shows.

Starting with SuperM in April, a number of SM artists have held Beyond LIVE live shows, and the service has been praised for its use of expertise together with AR (augmented actuality) and interactive facets.

The subsequent Beyond LIVE live performance will likely be TWICE’s “World in A Day” live performance on August 9 at three p.m. KST.

