SM And Marvel Announce Launch Of Partnership Starting With SuperM

SuperM has joined palms with Marvel to launch particular merchandise!

On September 25, SuperM made a comeback with their first full-length album “Tremendous One” and launched the music video for the title observe “One (Monster & Infinity).” On the identical day, they introduced their collaboration with Marvel and hinted the discharge of distinctive merchandise that mixes the members of SuperM with hero characters from Marvel films.

This collaboration marks the start of a steady partnership between SM Leisure and Marvel. The 2 corporations are planning to showcase numerous collaborations and provides Ok-pop followers and Marvel followers a brand new expertise.

Paul Gitter, Marvel’s senior vice chairman, commented, “Marvel has confirmed itself to be a really influential life-style model with followers impressed by the world’s strongest characters and tales. By a collaboration with SM Leisure, Marvel Universe plans to broaden into the Ok-pop tradition in a cool and unique means by way of numerous merchandise and content material.”

The particular merchandise will probably be unveiled on September 25 (native time).

What are your ideas on this collaboration?

Supply (1)