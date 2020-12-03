SM C&C Teams Up With SM Entertainment Celebrities For New Brand Business

SM C&C, a subsidiary of SM Entertainment that stands for SM Tradition & Content material, is launching its personal model commerce enterprise.

On December 2, SM C&C introduced the launch of “CELEBRAND,” a model that may produce and promote merchandise made with SM Entertainment celebrities. The SM celebrities will make and design a product that appeals to their very own pursuits and hobbies, which shall be offered by Naver’s on-line retailer.

The primary collaboration for CELEBRAND shall be BoA and her model product “Little Hen.” Little Hen is a scarf that BoA made due to her curiosity in serving to kids in want and in mentorship on the whole. In honor of BoA’s twentieth debut anniversary, proceeds from Little Hen shall be donated to assist kids in want by Naver’s Pleased Bean.

Different collaborations embody Tremendous Junior’s Kim Heechul’s natural toothbrush set made out of bamboo, actress Kim Su Hyun’s lip tint marketed towards youngsters, and Women’ Technology’s Yuri’s house train tools.

As a way to guarantee a top quality of manufacturing, SM C&C’s advertising consultants and different related consultants may even be engaged on CELEBRAND. These consultants labored with the celebrities to make sure that their concepts would come to life and align with present market tendencies.

After this primary spherical, CELEBRAND plans to increase rapidly and launch three new merchandise in every spherical. SM-affiliated celebrities who can collaborate on the model embody these from SM Entertainment, KeyEast, Mystic Story, and ESteem.

By Naver, potential customers can view the manufacturing course of behind the merchandise by video content material. On December 7, the model will open its personal web site and share the tales of how the celebrities got here up with their concepts and deliberate their product’s design and manufacturing. That is in step with the present pattern of “content material commerce,” during which commerce is loved as its personal type of content material.

The merchandise shall be offered by Naver’s “good” retailer, the place customers who subscribe to the channel can obtain numerous advantages.

Nam Goong Chul, the CEO of SM C&C, acknowledged, “SM C&C doesn’t plan to face nonetheless within the space of promoting and enterprise. As a substitute, we are aiming for brand spanking new issues in ‘content material mixture enterprise.’ Brand commerce is one in every of our new challenges. It’s going to join SM Entertainment’s affect to SM C&C’s advertising methods in our bid to proceed to develop in new instructions.”

