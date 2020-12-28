SM Confirms EXO’s D.O. Is On Final Break From Military + Will Be Discharged Without Returning To Army Base

EXO’s D.O. might be discharged from the army according to COVID-19 laws.

On December 28, SM Leisure said, “D.O. is at present on a closing go away and might be discharged on January 25, 2021 with out returning to the bottom. That is in accordance with directions aimed to stop the unfold of COVID-19. There might be no separate discharge occasion.”

D.O. joined the army final 12 months on July 1. Throughout his service, he participated within the army musical “Return: The Promise of the Day” (literal title). He’s the second member to finish his army duties after Xiumin, the oldest member of EXO.

D.O., who starred in varied dramas and flicks, has already chosen a movie titled “The Moon” (tentative title) to be his first venture after his army discharge.

Within the meantime, watch D.O. in “100 Days My Prince“:

Watch Now

Welcome again, D.O.!

Supply (1)