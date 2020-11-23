SM Confirms EXO’s Xiumin Is On Final Break From Military + Will Be Discharged Without Returning To Army Base

EXO’s Xiumin will probably be discharged from the navy in step with COVID-19 rules.

On November 23, SM Leisure acknowledged, “Xiumin is presently on a closing go away and will probably be discharged on December 6 with out returning to the bottom. That is in accordance with directions aimed to stop the unfold of COVID-19. There will probably be no separate discharge occasion.”

Xiumin joined the military final yr on Might 7. Throughout his service, he participated in “Return: The Promise of the Day,” a musical placed on throughout the navy.

Because the oldest member of EXO, Xiumin would be the first member to finish his navy duties. Fellow member D.O. enlisted final July and is scheduled to be discharged in January 2021. Suho and Chen enlisted this Might and October, respectively.

Welcome again, Xiumin!

Supply (1)

Prime Photograph Credit score: Xportsnews