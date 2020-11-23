General News

SM Confirms EXO’s Xiumin Is On Final Break From Military + Will Be Discharged Without Returning To Army Base

November 23, 2020
1 Min Read

EXO’s Xiumin will probably be discharged from the navy in step with COVID-19 rules.

On November 23, SM Leisure acknowledged, “Xiumin is presently on a closing go away and will probably be discharged on December 6 with out returning to the bottom. That is in accordance with directions aimed to stop the unfold of COVID-19. There will probably be no separate discharge occasion.”

Xiumin joined the military final yr on Might 7. Throughout his service, he participated in “Return: The Promise of the Day,” a musical placed on throughout the navy.

Because the oldest member of EXO, Xiumin would be the first member to finish his navy duties. Fellow member D.O. enlisted final July and is scheduled to be discharged in January 2021. Suho and Chen enlisted this Might and October, respectively.

Welcome again, Xiumin!

Supply (1)

Prime Photograph Credit score: Xportsnews

How does this text make you are feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.