SM Confirms TVXQ’s Yunho Is Preparing For Solo Comeback In January

It’s official: TVXQ’s Yunho is making his return!

On December 17, SM Leisure confirmed that the singer was gearing up for a solo comeback subsequent month. The company introduced, “Yunho is making ready a brand new album with the purpose of a comeback in January. Please present a variety of anticipation.”

Yunho’s upcoming launch will mark his first comeback since his 2019 solo debut with “True Colours” over a 12 months and a half in the past. The singer lately hinted that he deliberate to tackle an thrilling new idea for his long-awaited return.

