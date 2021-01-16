SM Entertainment Announces Global Auditions For New Boy Group

SM Entertainment has kicked off auditions for its subsequent boy group!

On January 16, SM Entertainment formally introduced that it had begun accepting on-line purposes to audition for a brand-new boy group.

For its “2021 Global SM New Boy Group Audition,” which is open to aspiring singers everywhere in the world, any male born between 2002 and 2008 who’s concerned with turning into a singer and isn’t at present affiliated with one other company is eligible to use.

SM Entertainment might be conducting the primary part of its audition on-line: from January 16 to February 15, candidates are invited to fill out a short type and submit movies that showcase their singing, dancing, or some other abilities that spotlight their potential as artists. By February 28, the company will announce the candidates who might be shifting on to the subsequent spherical of auditions, which might be carried out each in particular person and on-line—relying on the area—till March 15. SM Entertainment will make its remaining selections by March 31.

For extra info on the audition course of and the right way to apply, you possibly can go to SM Entertainment’s official web site right here.

