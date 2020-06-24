SM Entertainment Announces Legal Action Against Malicious Rumors About NCT’s Taeyong

SM Entertainment has launched a press release to announce that the company will probably be taking authorized motion in opposition to malicious rumors relating to their artist NCT’s Taeyong.

Whats up, that is SM Entertainment.

That is our assertion on the content material relating to our artist Taeyong that’s being unfold on-line.

The person who has been posting on-line about Taeyong’s previous phrases and actions throughout center faculty has said that they’re an informant stepping up for the sufferer, they usually have been constantly posting unconfirmed one-sided claims and distorted info.

Taeyong has already sincerely apologized to the sufferer and supplied compensation relating to his faults of the previous. Nevertheless, the informant continued to make one-sided claims utilizing distorted and exaggerated info to assault Taeyong. We have now been conscious of this, however because the informant is a former classmate of Taeyong’s, there have been issues that secondary injury may be inflicted on his mates from center faculty and any associated individuals. Taeyong himself has patiently endured the scenario out of the priority that his center faculty classmates could doubtlessly be harmed.

Nevertheless, the distorted claims continued to floor and unfold, resulting in critical injury within the type of invasion of privateness, insults, and defamation of not solely Taeyong, but additionally his household. The scenario has reached some extent wherein we can not proceed to indicate tolerance to guard our artist.

Subsequently, if malicious posts about Taeyong proceed to floor, we are going to now not overlook them and take robust authorized motion for defamation in opposition to the informant.

Furthermore, we are going to take robust motion with out lenience relating to the dissemination and expansive copy of associated unconfirmed content material in addition to different clearly illegal acts equivalent to leaving malicious feedback about Taeyong and his household.

To keep away from any additional injury, we ask everybody to halt any unlawful acts equivalent to posting or spreading rumors, leaving malicious feedback, or invading the privateness of all people associated to Taeyong’s center faculty days, together with the informant.

We’ll proceed to take authorized motion in opposition to any unlawful acts by strengthening the present monitoring course of and authorized measures that we’ve taken to guard our artists till now.

Thanks.