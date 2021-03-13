SM Entertainment Denies Report That TVXQ’s Yunho Tried To Flee From Police After Violating Social Distancing Regulations

SM Entertainment has launched an announcement in response to a report about TVXQ’s Yunho.

On March 9, it was reported that Yunho was being investigated by the police for staying at a restaurant in Gangnam till roughly 12 a.m. KST on a night in late February. Based on present social distancing laws in Seoul, restaurant operation is just allowed till 10 p.m. KST, and prospects are required to depart earlier than then. Each SM Entertainment and Yunho issued apologies.

MBC’s “Newsdesk” then launched a report on March 12 through which it was stated that when the police had arrived on the scene, Yunho had tried to flee and the folks he was with had gotten right into a bodily struggle with the police with a purpose to assist him.

The report additionally described the venue as an unlawful grownup leisure institution that solely members can enter. It stated that Yunho had been ingesting till midnight with three acquaintances and a feminine worker. It was reported that the police are contemplating plans to e book the individuals who have been with Yunho on suspicion of obstruction of the efficiency of official duties.

That day, Yunho’s company SM Entertainment responded with the next assertion:

That is SM Entertainment. There was a report with false info immediately associated to Yunho, and so we’re sharing our assertion. It was clearly incorrect for Yunho to haven’t abided by the social distancing laws, and he’s additionally personally deeply reflecting. Nevertheless, he didn’t do something incorrect apart from violating the social distancing laws. All Yunho did was go to the placement that his buddy advised him to return to after his buddy contacted him to say that he needed to speak a couple of concern. It was his first time going to that place. Additionally, the one those who Yunho hung out with there have been his mates. It’s not in any respect true that there was a feminine worker sitting with them. On the time of the police’s arrival, there have been solely managers there to deal with the cost, and there was not a feminine worker. As well as, it’s not in any respect true that Yunho tried to flee when the police arrived. As a substitute, he earnestly cooperated with the police and the general public officers within the efficiency of their official duties, and so after he instantly confirmed his identification on the scene, he was despatched house. As there have been all of a sudden greater than 10 plain garments cops coming in, a few of his mates have been stunned and protested, unaware that they have been cops. Nevertheless, this was one thing fully unrelated to Yunho. It is deeply regrettable {that a} false report was made with out the info being correctly confirmed. Criticism and punishment will probably be accepted for the wrongdoing, however we implore you to chorus from groundless hypothesis.

