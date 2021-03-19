SM Entertainment Donates Proceeds From EXO And Yoo Jae Suk’s Collab Track “Dancing King” To Meaningful Cause

SM Entertainment is donating the proceeds from the 2016 SM Station collaboration monitor “Dancing King” by EXO and Yoo Jae Suk of “Infinite Problem”!

On March 17, the company donated 32 million received (roughly $28,500) from the “Dancing King” proceeds to The Stunning Basis to assist younger adults leaving institutional care develop into self-supporting.

Since 2017, SM Entertainment has been using the track’s internet proceeds of 247 million received (roughly $219,900) to run help tasks for offering music schooling for youngsters and adolescents and aiding adolescents on the streets.

This yr, along with the donation, SM Entertainment plans to work with The Stunning Basis for an “18-12 months-Previous Grownup” marketing campaign, by which they are going to produce modern baggage with messages to lift consciousness about adolescents who’re discharged from institutional care. Furthermore, artists below SM Entertainment will probably be donating their skills to help the marketing campaign.

SM Entertainment CEO Tak Younger Joon said on the donation ceremony, “All younger adults, together with those that are leaving institutional care, are the celebrities who shine a lightweight on our society’s future. We are going to work laborious to enhance consciousness about these younger adults and to make it possible for extra folks proceed to take curiosity in practical methods to assist them stand on their very own ft.”

Watch “Infinite Problem” under!

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2)