SM Entertainment Receives 100 Billion Won Investment From Naver

SM Entertainment and Naver have strengthened their partnership.

Beforehand in April, the 2 firms signed an MOU (memorandum of understanding) for a partnership within the international leisure enterprise.

On August 3, SM Entertainment shared, “We’ve secured a 100 billion received (roughly $83.eight million) funding from Naver for SM’s subsidiaries SMEJ Plus and Mystic Story in addition to a content material fund to increase our international fan membership service, on-line concert events, and a next-generation video content material enterprise.”

SM Entertainment plans to merge their fan membership service into Naver V Dwell’s international group membership platform Fanship and formally push ahead with extra concert events on the “Past LIVE” on-line live performance platform and produce new music-related video content material.

Transferring ahead, SM Entertainment and Naver will focus on enterprise collaboration plans for a video streaming service that focuses on next-generation music content material.

Naver CEO Han Sung Sook shared, “Naver is gaining a brand new aggressive edge within the contactless digital live performance market utilizing superior dwell broadcasting and group platform applied sciences in addition to a paid enterprise mannequin primarily based on huge information. By way of nearer collaboration with SM Entertainment after this funding, we’ll strengthen the competitiveness of Fanship and showcase new innovation within the international market.”

In the meantime, SM co-president Lee Sung Soo mentioned, “We’re trying ahead to the synergy between the 2 firms in an period of on-tact(on-line contact), as we now have joined arms with Naver, an organization with a aggressive edge within the contactless content material platform enterprise. SM will present international followers with distinctive content material and open a brand new period of leisure.”

