SM Entertainment Reorganizes Subsidiaries + Establishes SM Studios

SM Entertainment has restructured its system for subsidiary firms.

On April 5, SM introduced the institution of a brand new subsidiary firm, SM Studios, which is wholly owned by SM Entertainment. All of SM’s shares in SM C&C, KeyEast, SM Life Design Group, DEAR U, and Mystic Story will probably be invested in sort to SM Studios.

SM Tradition & Contents (SM C&C) is an promoting and content material manufacturing enterprise, in addition to a administration company for actors and entertainers. KeyEast is a administration company for actors in addition to a drama manufacturing firm. DEAR U is a cellular utility growth and operation firm, whereas Mystic Story manages actors and musicians and produces content material.

The newly established SM Studios will promote environment friendly group enterprise by means of a accountable administration system.

SM Entertainment said, “By means of the built-in administration of the drama, leisure, and new media sectors, the businesses affiliated with SM Studios can have extra collective bargaining energy and acquire market competitiveness. By means of this reorganization, we intend to focus extra on the music enterprise, which is the guts of SM Entertainment.”

