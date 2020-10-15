SM Entertainment Takes Legal Action For Malicious Rumors About Trainee Yoo Ji Min

SM Entertainment has introduced that they’ve taken authorized motion towards these spreading malicious rumors concerning the firm’s trainee Yoo Ji Min.

Hey, that is SM Entertainment.

Lately, rumors concerning the firm’s trainee Yoo Ji Min have been circulating on the web. Whereas the data is false and fabricated, endlessly creating extra malicious rumors and making baseless assaults on a trainee who has her debut forward of her is thought-about a severe act of defamation of her honor and character.

With a view to defend the honor and character of our artists and trainees, the corporate is not going to tolerate defamation and the circulation of malicious rumors on-line, and we’ll take civil and felony authorized motion towards these unlawful acts.

We now have appointed Kim & Chang Regulation Agency as our authorized consultant, and on October 14, 2020, we filed a authorized grievance on the Gangnam Police Station for defamation, insult, and so on. towards those that have carried out malicious acts relating to Yoo Ji Min.

We’ll proceed to take severe motion towards those that proceed to manufacture rumors or put up and unfold these rumors on social media and on-line communities after this.

The corporate has constantly monitored the artists and brought authorized motion to guard them, and we’ll proceed to take robust authorized motion towards misconduct geared toward our artists and trainees after this case.

Thanks.