SM Entertainment Teams Up With Major Law Firms To Take Legal Action Against Malicious Comments And Rumors

SM Entertainment introduced plans to deal with malicious feedback relating to their artists.

That is SM Entertainment.

Concerning the numerous unlawful acts which have taken place towards our artists, we’ve got commissioned greater than 10 regulation companies, together with the nation’s high regulation companies and specialised regulation companies, to take robust civil and legal authorized motion.

Just lately, malicious rumors, malicious postings and feedback, and defamatory posts have been indiscriminately posted and circulating on on-line communities, social networking websites, and portal websites, all prompting us to take stronger authorized motion.

We inform you that the act of fabricating such rumors and posting defamatory statements based mostly on unconfirmed or baseless info are clearly unlawful and topic to robust authorized motion. This additionally applies to the spreading of stated rumors and statements. We ask you to be aware and to keep away from getting concerned with something of the type.

As well as, 1000’s of reviews have been acquired each day in our tip-off e-mail account ([email protected]), which was opened in December 2017. We now have adopted up with all of them and in sure cases have filed complaints after consulting with the associated artist.

With the regular stream of malicious postings and groundless rumors, we’re persevering with to look into these circumstances and taking authorized motion towards confirmed circumstances based mostly on the knowledge gained from our personal monitoring and fan reviews and assist acquired from home and abroad platforms and portal websites. Lots of the culprits have been convicted.

We’ll proceed to help and do our greatest to guard the rights and honor of our artists in addition to to assist them develop, develop, and turn into lively artists.

We might additionally wish to reiterate that we are going to actively deal with all unlawful actions by taking severe authorized motion as we’ve got finished up to now.

Thanks.