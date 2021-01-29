SM Girl Group aespa To Release New Single In February

SM Leisure’s rookie lady group aespa is returning with a remake single!

On January 29, aespa formally introduced their plans to launch a remake of Yoo Younger Jin’s 2000 tune “Eternally” subsequent week. The one will drop on-line on February 5 at 6 p.m. KST.

As a mid-tempo ballad with an acoustic guitar sound and heat lyrics about promising without end to a beloved one, “Eternally” will showcase a completely totally different aspect of aespa from their highly effective debut observe “Black Mamba.” Yoo Younger Jin, who first launched “Eternally” as a part of SM Leisure’s vacation album “Winter Trip in SMTOWN.com” again in 2000, is claimed to have personally rearranged the tune for the lady group.

Are you excited for aespa’s new single?

Supply (1)