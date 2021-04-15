SM Makes Statement On Video Of Staff Allegedly Taking Inappropriate Photo Of aespa’s Winter

SM Leisure has made an official assertion responding to fan considerations a couple of latest video of aespa’s Winter.

On April 14, some followers identified on-line that in a latest behind-the-scenes video of aespa at {a magazine} photograph shoot, a person seems to be taking a photograph of Winter with out her data. The video exhibits the person utilizing his cellphone earlier than strolling behind Winter and briefly pausing whereas standing close to her, and the followers asserted that he might be seen turning his cellphone’s digicam app on beforehand.

Later that day, SM Leisure tried to make clear the state of affairs by stating, “The person who appeared within the video in query is the photographer who was in command of the photograph shoot, and we’ve confirmed that he didn’t do something that warrants misunderstanding.”

The company continued, “Winter additionally loved posing for the photograph shoot on the time, and she or he says there was nothing upsetting nor any conditions that might warrant misunderstanding on the set. We’re grateful to the followers who fearful about her, and we hope there shall be no extra misunderstandings.”

The video in query might be discovered under (the person accused of photographing Winter with out her data seems on the left round 8:56).

Supply (1)