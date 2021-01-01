SM Teases SHINee Comeback During SMTOWN LIVE Online Concert

It’s taking place: SHINee is lastly making a comeback!
On January 1, SM Leisure wrapped up the primary hour of its SMTOWN LIVE “Tradition Humanity” on-line live performance with an thrilling announcement.
The teaser started with a montage of a few of SHINee’s biggest hits, then ended by flashing the phrases “2021: SHINee is again.”
As Onew, Key, and Minho have been all discharged from the navy within the second half of 2020, followers have been eagerly hoping for a SHINee comeback within the close to future—and it seems to be like their desires are about to turn into a actuality.
