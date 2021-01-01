General News

SM Teases SHINee Comeback During SMTOWN LIVE Online Concert

January 1, 2021
1 Min Read

It’s taking place: SHINee is lastly making a comeback!

On January 1, SM Leisure wrapped up the primary hour of its SMTOWN LIVE “Tradition Humanity” on-line live performance with an thrilling announcement.

The teaser started with a montage of a few of SHINee’s biggest hits, then ended by flashing the phrases “2021: SHINee is again.”

As Onew, Key, and Minho have been all discharged from the navy within the second half of 2020, followers have been eagerly hoping for a SHINee comeback within the close to future—and it seems to be like their desires are about to turn into a actuality.

Are you excited for SHINee’s return?

Within the meantime, watch Taemin carry out on the 2020 KBS Tune Competition beneath!

Watch Now

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.