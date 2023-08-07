Small Town Potential Season 1 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

A new TV show called Small Town Potential is now airing. On June 14, 2023, the television series will debut. Kristin Leitheuser and Davina Thomasula will be the key subjects.

The trio is made up of an agent who specializes in real estate, a builder, and an expert carpenter, all of whom are reluctant to take on extensive renovations; they both assist their customers in finding, purchasing, and renovating houses with potential.

The premiere of the HGTV program Small Town Potential is scheduled on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. As Davina and Kristin prepare to assist people move into properties they will refurbish so that the owners may finally be at home, the series will transport viewers into the Hudson Valley.

Small Town Potential Season 1 is scheduled to be published on June 14, 2023.

The majority of fans have been eager to learn the release date, time, cast, and additional information about Small Town Potential Season 1.

Prepare yourself for a compelling presentation that will lead you on a transformational and enlightening trip. “Small Town Potential” chronicles the exploits of a charismatic couple.

a knowledgeable realtor and a qualified builder. As they work together to build homeowners’ ultimate dream houses.

Viewers will see how diverse properties are transformed via a number of motivational programs. carefully chosen to enhance the little town’s exceptional natural beauty.

Move over “House Hunters” and “Love It And List It,” HGTV is set to introduce a brand-new, exciting addition to its schedule.

Davina Thomasula or Kristin Leitheuser, partners in life and business, collaborate with Don Leitheuser, Kristin’s father, to discover and transform cheap homes for their clientele in the Hudson Valley of New York.

Kristin’s construction prowess, Don’s expert carpentry talents, and Davina’s eye for design work together to turn run-down small-town dwellings into something lovely.

On June 14, 2023, the first season of Small Town Potential will be published. Early in 2023, the series was under development.

Regarding the series’ premise and the scheduled premiere date, the creators have remained silent. Fans are advised to wait patiently as the actual date is probably going to be announced in the press very soon.

Additionally, as soon as the material is available to the public, we will revise the accidental discharge area.

Donald Leitheuser, Davina Thomasula, and Kristin Leitheuser will all appear in Small Town Potential Season 1. The international premiere of Small Town Potential is going to take place on June 14.

Throughout the eight-episode season, real estate agent and designer Davina Thomasula and contractor and life partner Kristin Leitheuser will help families wishing to settle down in a tiny upstate New York village find the appropriate property to repair and call home.

With the help of her father plus Don, her construction partner, Kristin will implement a timeless design concept devised by Davina in each episode.

Along the Hudson River, the Hudson Valley is home to many interesting and picturesque communities, according to Davina. “Every community has a lot to offer and a lot of promise, which is why so many individuals are relocating here.

I’m a real estate agent and interior designer who locates the ideal home for these recent immigrants from upstate New York. “And I happen to happen to be the better half,” Kristin said.

A builder refurbishing our customers’ houses in conjunction with my incredible dad, Don, in order to have them ready for their move-in date.

In the first episode, Davina and Kristin is going with a couple in Marlboro, New York to locate and repair a farmhouse from the 1800s with plenty of land for their kid to explore.

Later, they go to Kingston, a nearby art district, to turn a dreary attic into a peaceful artist studio. The Hudson Valley is home to Kristin’s family.

She was raised in Pleasant Valley, New York, which is positioned halfway between Albany and New York City.

Davina was raised in Coral Springs, Florida, roughly 20 miles northwest of Fort Lauderdale, after being born in Buffalo, New York.

They currently reside in Kingston, New York, a historic city with a thriving art scene at the foot of the Catskill Mountains.

Although Davina and Kristin want for children, they currently possess their two dogs, Stephen and Winston, to take care of.

According to Kristin, “We enjoy giving our animals human names.” “Stephen was around nine months old when we discovered him wandering the streets of Poughkeepsie.

We were wondering, “Whose dog is this?,” until we discovered he was ours since he was underweight and eating out of our garbage cans.

One of the Hudson Valley houses featured on HGTV’s “Small Town Potential” is not likely to involve Davina Thomasula or Kristin Leitheuser smashing walls with sledgehammers to create and open-concept design plan.

According to Thomasula, who works with older houses, “there’s no need to knock through walls everywhere.” “A little space has such character. Accept the low ceilings, in my opinion.

She has inherited her father’s preference to restore an older property to its former splendor as opposed to entirely changing the inside into something that is unrecognizably from what it originally was, as Leitheuser noted.

“My dad and I like to restore items to their former form, and that sometimes means appreciating the past while maintaining rooms separate,” she said.

The two said, however, that the stress of finishing a restoration on schedule and under budget was greatly increased by the knowledge that they were working on it for a television program that may be viewed by millions of people.

Leitheuser, who like Thomasula had no previous experience in front of the camera, stated, “It can be difficult because you’re not just battling ordinary construction issues; there’s an elephant standing the room, and that’s your camera waiting to film.”