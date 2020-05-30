Smallville’s Kristin Kreuk Reacts To Lana Lang Joining The Arrowverse

Depart a Remark
Smallville helped pave the best way for The CW’s slate of superhero exhibits collectively generally known as the Arrowverse, with the most recent addition to the ever-growing lineup being Superman & Lois, starring Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch because the titular characters. After seeing the announcement that Emmanuelle Chriqui is becoming a member of The CW present’s solid as Lana Lang, Smallville’s Kristin Kreuk reacted to the thrilling information about her former character formally becoming a member of the Arrowverse.
Kristin Kreuk has since moved on from her Smallville days, however she performed Lana Lang for seven seasons earlier than leaving the present for good. She and Clark have been a serious “will they?/gained’t they?” couple for a very long time, although she finally and went on to start out the Isis Basis, which helps these contaminated by kryptonite. She additionally used it to spy on Lex Luthor after discovering how he’d manipulated her. There’s a number of historical past there and there’s no telling what Lana’s new backstory will probably be. Nevertheless, Kreuk is happy that Lana’s legacy would reside on in Superman & Lois. Right here’s what she informed TVLine:
I don’t know a ton in regards to the present, however it sounds prefer it’s going to be a number of enjoyable. She’s an incredible character, and with the liberty that’s afforded creators proper now with regard to comedian ebook characters, I believe they’ll regulate and adapt her right into a extra trendy place on this planet.
Now, Emmanuelle Chriqui will probably be taking over the mantle of Lana Lang. Chriqui will really be taking part in an older model of Lana, who’s now married to Erik Valdez’s Kyle Cushing and has settled in Smallville as a mortgage officer. Clark’s arrival in Smallville will rekindle his friendship with Lana throughout a turbulent time in her life.
Superman & Lois hasn’t premiered but, so it’s arduous to gauge what Emmanuelle Chriqui’s Lana will probably be like. That stated, Kristin Kreuk thinks Chriqui is “great and very good.” That’s good to listen to! Kreuk can also be wanting ahead to seeing how Lana will evolve within the Arrowverse. Right here’s how she places it:
I think about that Lana is a really totally different character in a distinct universe. I’m excited to… hear about how the present portrays her. She’s an attention-grabbing character within the canon, so having her be in a predominant function on this new present is superior.
Kristin Kreuk added that it’s “so enjoyable” that Smallville will get to reside on in some methods throughout the Arrowverse, and in addition said that she’d be all the way down to visitor star on Superman & Lois. Relying on what the function entailed, in fact. If Kreuk ever does drop in on the Arrowverse, she’d doubtlessly be becoming a member of former co-stars Tom Welling and Erica Durance, each of whom reprised their Smallville roles through the “Disaster on Infinite Earths” crossover. Durance pulled double obligation and in addition performed Supergirl’s mom.
Superman & Lois is scheduled to premiere in January 2021 and can air Tuesday nights after The Flash. For extra on what to observe within the meantime, you’ll want to take a look at our 2020 summer time TV premiere information.
