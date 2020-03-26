Smash hit plays starring James Corden, Tamsin Greig and more will be free to watch on YouTube

Following the entire shutdown of the West Finish and closure of theatres across the nation – owing to the coronavirus disaster – ultimately, play lovers have some excellent news.

A sequence of smash hit exhibits are set to stream on YouTube, courtesy of the Nationwide Theatre.

Via a brand new initiative named Nationwide Theatre At House – designed to entertain audiences in the course of the on-going COVID-19 lockdown – productions initially filmed for the organisation’s Nationwide Theatre Reside enterprise will air on its YouTube channel, each Thursday at 7pm, over the following two months.

The screenings will be accompanied by particular further content material – similar to forged member Q&As – and better of all, audiences can watch all facets for free.

Launching on Thursday 2nd April, plays within the present line-up embrace Richard Bean’s award-winning One Man Two Guvnors starring James Corden (2nd April) and Shakespeare’s Twelfth Evening, that includes Tamsin Greig as ‘Malvolia’ airing on 23rd April.

Different exhibits within the schedule to date embrace Sally Cookson’s stage adaptation of Charlotte Brontë’s Jane Eyre (ninth April) and Bryony Lavery’s rework of Robert Louis Stevenson’s Treasure Island (16th April). More will be introduced in the end.

Following the screenings, the plays will be accessible to watch on demand by way of the YouTube channel for seven days.

Lisa Burger, Nationwide Theatre’s govt director and joint chief govt, commented: “We now have delved into the Nationwide Theatre Reside archive and curated a programme that’s different from comedy to new dramas to classics so there’s something for everybody to get pleasure from from their very own properties.

“We will be streaming every manufacturing on the identical time every week so as to recreate, the place potential, the communal viewing expertise and we hope this will be a possibility for individuals to share their enjoyment collectively on-line.”

James Corden first starred as One Man Two Guvnors’ lead character Francis Henshall in London’s Lyttelton Theatre in Could 2011. He gained a Tony Award for his efficiency the next 12 months.