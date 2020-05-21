‘Smash’ Musical Coming to Broadway From Steven Spielberg – Variety

Speak about meta.

“Smash,” the TV sequence about backstage drama that attracted a rabid however small fanbase when it aired for 2 seasons on NBC, has impressed an upcoming present that’s eyeing a Broadway run. “Smash, A New Musical” is setting its sights on the Nice White Approach and its mega-watt producing group contains Steven Spielberg, WarnerMedia Leisure chairman Robert Greenblatt, and “Chicago” producer Neil Meron.

The Tony and Grammy-winning duo of Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, who penned over two dozen songs for the tv present will present the rating, which can characteristic lots of the songs that popped up on the TV sequence.

Just like the sequence, the stage present will observe the efforts to mount “Bombshell,” the Broadway musical-within-a-musical in regards to the lifetime of Marilyn Monroe. Nevertheless, its backers mentioned the plot will even deviate from that of the sequence. Some characters corresponding to writers Julia and Tom (performed by Debra Messing and Christian Borle on the small display screen), in addition to stars Ivy and Karen (portrayed on TV by Megan Hilty and Katharine McPhee) will nonetheless be central to the storyline. Different particulars are being saved underneath wraps, presumably till opening night time.

The musical’s e book will likely be co-written by Tony winner Bob Martin (“The Promenade”) and Tony-nominated Rick Elice (“Peter and the Starcatcher”). “Smash’s” Emmy-winning choreographer Joshua Bergasse will reprise his position for the stage musical.

“I’m personally thrilled to be part of this musical and its street to Broadway,” mentioned Spielberg, whose authentic thought led to the NBC sequence. “’Smash’ is close to and pricey to my coronary heart, and it appears becoming {that a} new musical impressed by what we did on the present would finally come to the stage. I’m past thrilled to be working with this unbelievable artistic group and my producing companions, who started the ‘Smash’ journey with me over ten years in the past.”

Among the many songs that Shaiman and Wittman wrote for “Smash” that may seem on the within the present is “Let Me Be Your Star.”

“Smash” was well-received by critics when it debuted in 2012, however it was additionally beset by its personal backstage dramas, together with clashes between the artistic group and the present’s creator Theresa Rebeck that led to her exit. The scores additionally declined because the sequence went on, although that was partially due to a time slot shift between the primary and second seasons.

The sequence’ circle of supporters has expanded because it started showing on streaming platforms, reworking it right into a cult favourite. This gained’t be the primary time “Smash” has been reconfigured for the stage. The forged carried out an elaborate profit live performance of the songs from Bombshell on the Minskoff Theatre in June 2015 which offered out in fifteen minutes. It was filmed however by no means proven till this week, when it was streamed in its entirety on Folks.com as a corona virus profit for The Actors Fund.

After all, a number of hurdles stay till “Smash” can come full circle. Particularly, Broadway stays closed due to the coronavirus and it’s unclear when it is going to be protected for theaters to reopen.