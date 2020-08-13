Smiled, warm hands joined: Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot

new Delhi: Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot met face-to-face after more than a month of deadlock. Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot are meeting. Congress Legislature Party meeting is being held at Ashok Gehlot’s house. The MLAs have reached Ashok Gehlot’s house by buses. This meeting was to begin at 5 pm. Sachin Pilot reached Ashok Gehlot’s house half an hour ago. Ashok Gehlot was not there when Sachin Pilot reached home. Ashok Gehlot arrived home from the Fairmont Hotel and met Sachin Pilot. Also Read – Some people are spreading the news of the split in BJP, let them know that we are all united: Vasundhara Raje

Sachin Pilot revolted about a month ago. He went to Gurgaon with about 20 MLAs. After this, Sachin said that the Gehlot government has come in a minority. He has about 30 MLAs with him. After this, there was a boil in the politics of Rajasthan. Annoyed by this, Ashok Gehlot had told Sachin to be inferior and useless. Many leaders had told Sachin of BJP. However, Sachin kept saying that he is not going to go to BJP. He is and will remain in the Congress.

Jaipur: Congress leader Sachin Pilot reaches CM Ashok Gehlot's residence, to attend Congress Legislature Party meeting, ahead of the special session of the #Rajasthan Assembly tomorrow. https://t.co/uF4RH5FHuz pic.twitter.com/eydF757veX

Congress high command met Sachin Pilot. After being assured to solve the problems, Sachin Pilot returned to Jaipur after a month. After this, Ashok Gehlot said that forget and forgive.

Let us know that the Rajasthan Assembly session is starting from Friday. The BJP has announced a no confidence motion against the Congress in the Assembly. The Congress has 125 MLAs in case all is well with Sachin Pilot and MLAs, while BJP has 75 MLAs. In such a situation, the Congress has a majority at this time. The BJP says that even after this, it is bringing a no-confidence motion to raise the issue of such political crisis.