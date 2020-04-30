Smithsonian Networks Head Tom Hayden Exits as Post-Merger Layoffs Hit ViacomCBS – Variety

Amid a day of company-wide restructuring at ViacomCBS, Smithsonian Community president Tom Hayden will leaving his put up on the finish of Could, Variety has discovered. The reorganization — which incorporates layoffs of greater than 100 staff primarily at MTV, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, Pop and Smithsonian — is a part of the continuing post-merger integration of Viacom and CBS that’s designed to supply $750 million in synergies over three years. The layoffs aren’t associated to the present coronavirus outbreak.

A variety of divisions, from the programming and growth govt suite at Comedy Central, as nicely as editorial staffers as MTV Information, have been impacted. Comedy Central head of content material and artistic enterprises Sarah Babineau can be departing.

Hayden, who in 2007 launched the Smithsonian Channel — a three way partnership between Showtime Networks and the Smithsonian Establishment — first joined Showtime Networks in 1989, and had beforehand served in numerous roles on the community. He’ll depart after serving to to shepherd the transition at ViacomCBS.

Chris McCarthy, president of leisure and youth manufacturers at ViacomCBS home media networks, knowledgeable employees on Wednesday that the corporate had taken the “last step” to merge its 4 branded teams collectively, pushed by the choice to shift “from cable to content material” and transfer “from robust siloed manufacturers to a strong leisure portfolio.”

Earlier within the day, ViacomCBS Bob Bakish had despatched out an inner letter to employees, explaining that it was “essential that we proceed these efforts to combine and evolve ViacomCBS to stay aggressive now and for the long run.”

“This implies persevering with to combine and streamline our operations, handle our prices as diligently as we are able to, and observe via on our dedicated post-merger synergy targets,” wrote Bakish.

McCarthy’s memo to employees might be learn under:

Group,

By now I’m positive you’ve heard, immediately we took the ultimate step to merge our 4 branded teams into one unified artistic group.

To that finish, we made the extraordinarily powerful choice to half methods with employees members throughout our groups. These modifications had been pushed by two elements:

Shifting from cable to content material which is on the middle of all the pieces we do

Shifting from robust siloed manufacturers to a strong leisure portfolio

We didn’t come to those selections shortly or simply, however quite after a considerate course of over the previous few months. This new construction will make the most of our full scale and shared experience. Extra to return on that within the subsequent few days.

As a lot as these modifications are mandatory, I do know they aren’t straightforward on anybody – they shouldn’t be. We aren’t simply saying goodbye to work colleagues, however our family and friends.

Please be a part of me in thanking those that are leaving and specific our gratitude for his or her many contributions.

With appreciation,

Chris