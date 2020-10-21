‘Smokey and the Bandit’ Series in the Works at UCP

The traditional 1977 motion comedy “Smokey and the Bandit” is getting the TV remedy.

UCP, a division of Common Studio Group, and Seth MacFarlane’s Fuzzy Door are teaming to develop a sequence based mostly on the Burt Reynolds film.

The sequence is being written by “Pineapple Categorical” director David Gordon Inexperienced and common collaborator Brian Sides. MacFarlane and Inexperienced are each government producing.

“Smokey and the Bandit” is an epic journey of household, small-town crime, unlikely heroes, legend and legacy. Impressed by the style of 70s and 80s drive-in double-features, the sequence will “discover the crossroads the place humble realities meet these larger-than-life, all in a blast of tailpipe exhaust.”

The unique movie was produced by Common Footage and starred Reynolds, who handed away simply over two years in the past, in the iconic function of Bo “Bandit” Darville. Bandit was payed to bootleg 400 circumstances of Coors beer throughout the nation from Texarkana, Texas to Atlanta. The pic, which additionally starred Sally Area, Jerry Reed and Jackie Gleason, was an enormous field workplace hit for Common.

“Rising up in the south, ‘Smokey and the Bandit’ was an iconic franchise for me. The legacy of those characters is a playground of swagger and sass that I’m excited to dig into,” stated Inexperienced, who can also be connected to direct the pilot.

Erica Huggins is government producing for Fuzzy Door, alongside Inexperienced, Danny McBride, Jody Hill and Brandon James for Tough Home Footage.

“When UCP talked about ‘Smokey and the Bandit’ we had been instantly drawn to it,” stated Huggins. “We knew we needed to stay trustworthy to its unique setting in the South, and discover an genuine voice. David’s fast curiosity and his distinctive perspective and love for the unique made it doable. ‘Smokey and the Bandit’ was a really cool and irreverent movie at the time and we hope to attain that very same feeling in the present.”

The undertaking is the newest to emerge from the bumper total deal MacFarlane and Fuzzy Door inked with UCP. MacFarlane’s outfit additionally has a restricted sequence based mostly on Herman Wouk’s novels “The Winds of Battle,” a drama based mostly on Colin Levy’s viral proof of idea brief “Skywatch,” and a undertaking based mostly on the memoir by Carlotta Partitions LaNier, the first African American feminine to graduate from built-in college, in growth at UCP. On the unscripted entrance, the two corporations are engaged on a docuseries referred to as “Micronations.”

Inexperienced’s different huge display credit embrace the reboot of the “Halloween” franchise, and on the TV entrance he has not too long ago helmed episodes of “Vice Principals,” “Dickinson,” “Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet” and “The Righteous Gems.” He is repped by CAA, Cinetic Media and Pryor Cashman.

Sides has written a number of screenplays with Inexperienced and Jeff Nichols, and labored as a producer and director for documentary sequence equivalent to “The Horn” and “Alaska: The Final Frontier.”