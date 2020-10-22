Smokey and the Bandit series in the works with Seth MacFarlane

A TV series primarily based on the basic Burt Reynolds’ 1977 southern comedy highway film Smokey and the Bandit is being developed in the US after Common Content material Productions (UCP) gave the venture the go-ahead.

The series will probably be co-executive-produced by Household Man creator Seth MacFarlane from a script written by David Gordon Inexperienced (Pineapple Categorical, Eastbound and Down) and frequent collaborator Brian Sides.

In accordance with the Hollywood Reporter, Arkansas-born, Texas-raised Inexperienced mentioned: “Rising up in the south, Smokey and the Bandit was an iconic franchise for me. The legacy of those characters is a playground of swagger and sass that I’m excited to dig into.”

The 1997 film starred Burt Reynolds as the “Bandit” of the title, a person on the make who’s concerned in a bootlegging deal to get a truckload of beer to a parched Atlanta, Georgia. The formulation of high-speed automobile chases, comedy and an anti-cop storyline was an enormous hit. Produced for $4.3 million (£3.27 million) it went onto earn greater than $300 million (£228 million), with solely Star Wars an even bigger field workplace success that yr.

Smokey and the Bandit is the newest in an ever-expanding line of upcoming exhibits that MacFarlane and his Fuzzy Door firm are producing for UCP.

Fuzzy Door president Erica Huggins mentioned: “When UCP talked about Smokey and the Bandit we had been instantly drawn to it. We knew we needed to stay devoted to its authentic setting in the South, and discover an genuine voice. David’s instant curiosity and his distinctive perspective and love for the authentic made it potential.

“Smokey and the Bandit was a really cool and irreverent movie at the time and we hope to attain that very same feeling in the present.”

UCP has been creating quite a few exhibits primarily based on its film catalogue. Common Footage produced the authentic Smokey and the Bandit, which spawned two sequels and quite a few TV films. Additionally in growth are Battlestar Galactica for streaming community Peacock and Chucky for Syfy.

Whilst you’re ready go to our TV Information to see what’s on tonight, or try our information to new TV exhibits 2020 to seek out out what’s airing this autumn and past.