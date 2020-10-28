Smriti Irani also vulnerable to Corona, test report came positive, tweeted information

Smriti Irani Corona Positive: Union Minister Smriti Irani has also been hit by the Corona virus. Smriti Irani’s corona test report has come positive. Smriti Irani herself has given information by tweeting. Also Read – Three days of national mourning, tribute will be given for those killed by Corona virus

Smriti Irani tweeted that I am not getting the words to give this information. My corona test report came back positive. It is requested that anyone who has come in contact with me should get his test done.

Even before this, many ministers have been hit by the corona virus. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also recovered from being infected with Corona. Ministers, MLAs and MPs of many states have also lost their lives. However, there has been a decrease in the number of corona virus cases in the country. Now 40 to 50 thousand cases are coming up every day, but the danger is still intact. The Ministry of Health has already warned that the corona may regain vigor in the cold. The festive season is also giving Corona a chance to flourish again.