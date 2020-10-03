Smriti Irani angry over Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Hathras, said – what will he mean by justice, will do politics

Uttar Pradesh: Outrage is being seen all over the country regarding Hathras Incident of Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi is going to meet the victim’s family for the second time in three days today. Union Minister Smriti Irani has strongly targeted Rahul Gandhi for visiting Hathras. Smriti Irani said that Rahul Gandhi is going to Hathras not for the justice of the victim but for politics. In view of Rahul Gandhi’s Hathras visit, security arrangements have been tightened on the Delhi-Noida Direct Flyway. Also Read – Uttar Pradesh: Former Union Minister Uma Bharti angry on Hathras incident, raised many questions

According to the news agency ANI, Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani said, "The people are aware of the Congress strategy … So they ensured the BJP's victory in 2019." He said, "In a democratic country, there is no stopping the politician, but people understand that his (Rahul Gandhi) visit to Hathras is for his politics, not to bring justice to the victim."

– ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2020

Let me tell you that by tweeting this morning Rahul Gandhi said, “No power in the world can stop me from meeting this unhappy family of Hathras and sharing their pain.” Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi have left for Hathras this afternoon to meet the victim’s family.

At the same time, today, the UP Police has made it clear that no political party will be allowed to enter the village again on Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Hathras again. Noida Police has said that they will not allow Rahul Gandhi and other leaders to move beyond the Delhi-Noida border.

It is believed that Rahul and Priyanka and other leaders will leave for Hathras after noon. At the same time, Prem Prakash, SDM of Hathras Sadar, said that the media is allowed to meet the family of the victim in the village, as the investigation of the SIT has now been completed. But due to the implementation of section 144, no more than five media persons will be given entry in the village.