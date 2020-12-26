Smriti Irani hit back at Rahul Gandhi, said – Gandhi family’s farewell to Amethi, Rae Bareli will also farewell in 2024

Amethi: Union Minister Smriti Irani on Friday hit out at the former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, saying that the Gandhi family will also farewell to Rae Bareli in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Irani, who came here on a three-day visit to her parliamentary constituency Amethi, today laid the foundation stone and inaugurated 67 projects worth Rs 79.59 crore at Navodaya Vidyalaya, Gauriganj, along with Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, on the second day today. Also Read – At the national level, the opposition Congress is ‘weak and scattered’, instead of blaming the Center, one should introspect: Shiv Sena

Irani said on the occasion, "Rahul Gandhi abuses Prime Minister Narendra Modi and is spreading confusion and false propaganda in the country." He accused the former Congress president of grabbing the land of farmers and taking away their rights. Having said that how will you understand the pain of the farmers living in the gold palace.

Irani said that the Gandhi family has departed from Amethi and that in 2024, it will also bid farewell to Rae Bareli. It is noteworthy that Congress President Sonia Gandhi is represented in Rae Bareli Lok Sabha constituency.

Irani said, "It was not easy for a woman from the Gandhi family to fight for a common house. I have suffered a lot of insults and heard abuses, but today I stand here as an MP due to the love of the people." Irani, who lost from Amethi seat in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, has given Rahul Gandhi this seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Was defeated by.

Irani alleged that the Gandhi family and Rahul Gandhi deliberately pushed farmers and poor people to more poverty in Amethi so that their politics would continue here. The BJP leader lashed out at the Gandhi family, saying, “Those who have never seen poverty, they will know the pain of the poor.” They would not even know the names of two ‘cajuni crops’. “