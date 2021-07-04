Smriti Mandhana Takes Surprising Catch To Disregard Nat Sciver All the way through 3rd ODI, Netizens Bathe Praises For Her Effort | 🏏 LatestLY

Indian opening batswoman Smriti Mandhana pulled off a impressive catch to eliminate English batter Nat Sciver right through the 3rd ODI between India and England in Worcester on Saturday. Sciver, in an try to transparent the sector, mistimed a shot within the leg-side and Mandhana ran to her left and pulled off a sensational working catch. The most efficient section concerning the catch used to be that she didn’t lose sight of the ball and dived complete period to position an finish to Sciver’s innings at 49. Mithali Raj Guides India Girls to 4-Wicket Win Over England Girls in third ODI 2021

India ladies have been ready to limit their English opposite numbers to only 219 in a sport lowered to 47 overs because of rain and Mithali Raj led the chase with an unbeaten knock 75 runs off 86 balls to keep away from the whitewash and declare a comfort victory.

