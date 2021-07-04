Smriti Mandhana Takes Surprising Catch To Disregard Nat Sciver All the way through 3rd ODI, Netizens Bathe Praises For Her Effort | 🏏 LatestLY

Indian opening batswoman Smriti Mandhana pulled off a impressive catch to eliminate English batter Nat Sciver right through the 3rd ODI between India and England in Worcester on Saturday. Sciver, in an try to transparent the sector, mistimed a shot within the leg-side and Mandhana ran to her left and pulled off a sensational working catch. The most efficient section concerning the catch used to be that she didn’t lose sight of the ball and dived complete period to position an finish to Sciver’s innings at 49. Mithali Raj Guides India Girls to 4-Wicket Win Over England Girls in third ODI 2021

India ladies have been ready to limit their English opposite numbers to only 219 in a sport lowered to 47 overs because of rain and Mithali Raj led the chase with an unbeaten knock 75 runs off 86 balls to keep away from the whitewash and declare a comfort victory.

See her catch right here:

Right here’s how netizens reacted to this surprising catch.

Former Australia ladies’s cricketer Mel Jones praised the trouble:

Smriti Mandhana appearing her timing in box is simply as excellent as her batting. A vintage catch at the boundary to get the important thing wicket of Sciver. #EngvInd https://t.co/Vpf9GNTLAN — Mel Jones (@meljones_33) July 3, 2021

WV Raman, former trainer of the Indian ladies’s cricket workforce, mentioned:

That’s a stunner from @mandhana_smriti.. You little good looks Smriti..#INDWvENGW — WV Raman (@wvraman) July 3, 2021

Some known as her Tremendous MAN-DHANA

This fan used a meme to ‘admire’ the catch

Not more looking at males’s cricket?

If that is the usual of ladies’s cricket now, there’s no want to watch males’s video games anymore. What a catch @mandhana_smriti#ENGvINDpercent.twitter.com/ky8gyQDwR2 — Subhransu Nayak (@imSubhransu) July 4, 2021

Complete marks for the catch

10 out of 10….. Fabulous catch @mandhana_smriti 🥳🥳 https://t.co/ibVhk8mVNu — Md Bilal (@Mahi_77_7) July 3, 2021

(The above tale first gave the impression on LatestLY on Jul 04, 2021 12:45 PM IST. For extra information and updates on politics, global, sports activities, leisure and way of life, go online to our website online latestly.com).