SM’s New Girl Group aespa Shares Their Thoughts On Upcoming Debut + Announces Fan Club Name

On November 17, simply forward of the discharge of “Black Mamba” at 6 p.m. KST, SM Leisure’s new woman group aespa shared statements about their upcoming debut.

aespa is a four-member woman group underneath SM Leisure with a futuristic “avatar” idea. Their debut single, “Black Mamba,” is mentioned to be a strong dance tune with a signature synth sound, a powerful bass, and a catchy hook just like the chanting of a spell. The tune’s lyrics introduce the distinctive world of aespa in a storyline wherein “Black Mamba” is the villain threatening the world and blocking the connection between the aespa members and their “æ” avatars.

In statements launched by SM Leisure, Karina mentioned, “I nonetheless can’t imagine it’s actual. I can really feel the stress, however the emotions of wanting to point out the world tune and efficiency are even stronger.”

Giselle mentioned, “It feels so new and unusual. The truth that so many individuals are exhibiting curiosity in us makes me wish to work tougher. I wish to preserve exhibiting how I can change.”

Winter mentioned, “I’m excited and nervous to be exhibiting everybody the efficiency that I’ve practiced for thus lengthy. I intention to develop into somebody who can present individuals a vibrant and constructive picture as aespa’s Winter.”

Ningning mentioned, “I’m so grateful for the individuals who cheered us on with each new teaser that dropped. I actually wish to stand on stage as quickly as potential and sing and dance. aespa will present an amazing efficiency, so I hope everybody will take pleasure in it with us.”

Varied retailers additionally reported that by aespa’s V Stay channel, SM Leisure had confirmed that aespa’s fan membership could be generally known as “MY” (pronounced just like the English phrase), which suggests “my treasured pal.”

“Black Mamba” will likely be launched on numerous music websites at 6 p.m. KST on November 17. The music video will even be launched concurrently on SM Leisure’s YouTube and NaverTV channels.

