SMTOWN LIVE Online Concert Draws Record-Breaking 35.8 Million Viewers From All Over The Globe

Thousands and thousands of viewers tuned in to observe SM Leisure’s SMTOWN LIVE “Tradition Humanity” on-line live performance yesterday!

On January 1, SM Leisure held a star-studded free on-line live performance that includes performances by lots of their artists, together with aespa, Purple Velvet, NCT Dream, NCT 127, NCT U, WayV, EXO’s Baekhyun, EXO’s Kai, SHINee’s Taemin, Women’ Era’s Taeyeon, SuperM, Tremendous Junior, TVXQ, and H.O.T.’s Kangta.

A staggering variety of viewers streamed the free occasion, which recorded a powerful whole of roughly 35.83 million streams from 186 totally different nations—setting a brand new file for the very best variety of viewers ever achieved by a Korean on-line live performance.

Explaining why that they had chosen to make the live performance obtainable without spending a dime, SM Leisure co-CEOs Lee Sung Soo and Tak Younger Joon remarked, “Ok-pop isn’t just music, but additionally part of folks’s lives and a medium by means of which we talk and share our feelings. As we are saying goodbye to 2020, which was a troublesome 12 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we needed to cheer on the Ok-pop followers all around the world who went by means of laborious occasions [this year], so we ready this free live performance within the hopes of bringing them vivid vitality and hope for a greater future.”

Try a short spotlight clip from the live performance under!

Have been you one of many many individuals who tuned in to the present? Tell us what your favourite performances have been within the feedback!

