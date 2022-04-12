Snake as a spy and rat tamer: this was this mechanic discarded for Metal Gear Solid on PS1

A Kojima interview in 1999 recalls some of the craziest features for the iconic franchise.

Hideo Kojima It has earned a great place in the video game sector thanks to adventures that have not left anyone indifferent. Although his last game was Death Stranding, Metal Gear has risen as one of the most beloved franchises of the Japanese creative. And, despite the fact that he admits to having been ridiculed by Konami when promoting the title back in 1998, there is no doubt that his saga has managed to establish a truly incredible level of sales.

Part of this success comes from the crazy things introduced by the same development team in each of their games, something that has managed to surprise us on more than one occasion. It turns out that Metal Gear Solid continues to have the most particular secrets, just like the one that stars in this news: originally, Snake could make friends with ratsname them and adopt them as pets.

This is how the YouTube channel DidYouKnowGaming? (via Eurogamer) after consulting an interview that Kojima gave in 1999. As you already know, this mechanic was discarded during the development of the experience, but this was also the fate of other details as crazy as rats that grew every time we shot them in the battle against Sniper Wolf, a Mariachi Analyst that helped to discover weak points in the bosses (and communicated it to you by singing) and more.

Of course, many years have passed since the release of Metal Gear Solid, but that doesn’t stop the community from continuing to find noteworthy details. This reminds us of a hidden (and not discarded) mechanic with which we could control enemy soldiers at a certain point in the game. Beyond this, players are on the lookout for Kojima’s next steps in the industry, since it has stated that this 2022 will go to the next level with a radical project.

