Snap Names Hello Sunshine’s Liz Jenkins to Board

Snap, guardian firm of Snapchat, appointed Liz Jenkins, CFO of Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine media firm, to its board of administrators

Jenkins, a former exec at Sony PlayStation and Media Rights Capital, joined Snap’s board efficient Dec. 10. She’s going to serve on the audit committee.

“We’re all thrilled that Liz is becoming a member of the board. We’re assured we’ll profit vastly from her huge expertise and information,” Evan Spiegel, co-founder and CEO of Snap, mentioned in an announcement. “She joins us at an thrilling time and we’re grateful for the chance to study from and collaborate together with her.”

Snap chairman Michael Lynton, an early Snapchat investor and former CEO of Sony Photos Leisure, added, “Liz brings to the board broad trade experience throughout a 123 of key areas, together with finance, technique, and operations.”

Jenkins has served as CFO at Hello Sunshine since August 2018. Prior to becoming a member of Hello Sunshine, she labored at Sony Interactive Leisure as head of strategic ventures for PlayStation from June 2017 to August 2018; the Artistic Cartel as interim Co-CEO from October 2015 to June 2016; and MRC from October 2008 to Could 2015, most lately SVP of company improvement and technique.

Jenkins presently serves on the board of GLAAD. She holds an MBA from College of Pennsylvania’s Wharton Faculty and a bachelor’s diploma in economics from Stanford College.

“I’m delighted to be part of the Snap board and to have the chance to work with Evan, Michael, and my fellow administrators throughout what’s clearly a really thrilling time for the corporate,” Jenkins mentioned in an announcement. “Snap’s capability to quickly innovate mixed with its dedication to construct a sturdy long run relationship with its group and its companions is inspiring and I’m keen to get began.”