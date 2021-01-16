Snap Promotes Ben Schwerin to SVP, Content and Partnerships

In a reshuffling of Snap’s content material group, the Snapchat proprietor has promoted Ben Schwerin to the newly expanded position as SVP, content material and partnerships.

And in one other government change, chief technique officer Jared Grusd — the previous HuffPost CEO who joined Snap greater than two years in the past — is shifting into an advisory position on the firm, targeted on Snapchat’s long-term methods and initiatives.

Schwerin, who joined Snap in January 2015, was beforehand VP of partnerships. He’ll now oversee all the corporate’s efforts associated to content material and partnerships globally.

Beneath the brand new construction, Schwerin’s direct studies are Sean Mills, who will proceed as head of authentic content material; David Brinker, senior director of content material, enterprise and operations, who will lead media partnerships; Mike DiBenedetto, director of content material technique; and Nana Murugesan, managing director of worldwide markets. Schwerin will proceed to lead Snap’s platform, video games, expertise and AR creator partnership groups.

Schwerin takes over the Snap content material workforce as the corporate seems to broaden Highlight, its just lately launched user-generated content material characteristic that presents movies in a personalised, TikTok-like feed. Snapchatters who contribute to Highlight are eligible to get a minimize of greater than $1 million each day, and the corporate has already paid out greater than $1 million to a number of particular person creators.

Snapchat is wanting to rent a senior exec to head up Highlight, who will even report to Schwerin.

In an announcement supplied to Selection, Snap CEO and co-founder Evan Spiegel mentioned, “Ben has been part of our workforce for six years and he has achieved a beautiful job constructing our partnerships around the globe throughout sports activities, music, media and creators. Most just lately, we’re actually excited with the expansion we’ve seen in Snap Equipment, Video games, and AR.”

Relating to Grusd’s new position, Spiegel mentioned, “Jared performs a useful position in rising our enterprise. I’m grateful to Jared for his friendship and for the various contributions he made to Snap in his position as chief technique officer. I look ahead to his contributions in his new position as strategic advisor, the place we will leverage his strategic insights as we search for alternatives to speed up our long-term targets.”

The Snap exec adjustments have been first reported by the Info.