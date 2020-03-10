General News

Snap Scraps 2020 Partner Summit in Downtown L.A. Citing Coronavirus Concerns, Will Stream Sessions Online

March 10, 2020
Snap canceled its second Snap Partner Summit subsequent month in Los Angeles for Snapchat builders, content material creators and advertisers, shifting the occasion as an alternative to an online-only streaming presentation amid the unfold of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

“Out of an abundance of warning for the well-being of our companions and our crew, we now have determined to shift our plans for the April 2nd Snap Partner Summit,” the corporate mentioned in a discover late Monday to attendees. The Snap Partner Summit 2020 had been scheduled to be held at ROW DTLA in downtown L.A. on April 2 from 9 a.m.-6 p.m., with a lineup together with a keynote by CEO Evan Spiegel.

With the in-person occasion nixed, Snap will now ship stream the keynote and product bulletins on-line, beginning at 10:30 a.m. PT on Thursday, April 2, on snapchat.com.

The worldwide coronavirus outbreak has led quite a few occasions and film openings to be cancelled or postponed. These embrace SXSW, Google I/O, GDC, Fb’s F8, MipTV, and Cellular World Congress.

Ultimately yr’s in augural Snap Partner Summit, the social messaging and media app participant — which calls itself a “digicam firm” — introduced a brand new video games platform; the potential to let third-party apps let their customers create Tales from Snapchat; an advert community to carry Snapchat advertisements to third-party apps; and a brand new slate of unique reveals.


