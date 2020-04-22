Snapchat Daily Users Jump 20% in Q1, Sending Snap Stock Price Soaring – Variety

Snapchat gained 11 million new every day customers through the first quarter of 2020 amid the worldwide coronavirus pandemic, whereas Snap beat Wall Road expectations for income in the interval.

Snap stated Snapchat’s common DAUs have been 229 million in Q1 2020, a rise of 39 million or 20% year-over-year. Whole every day time spent by Snapchat customers watching Uncover content material elevated by over 35% year-over-year in the quarter, in accordance with the corporate — and on common, greater than four billion snaps have been despatched every day in Q1.

In after-hours buying and selling, Snap’s inventory shot up greater than 20% on the outcomes.

The corporate stated whereas it noticed greater engagement in the ultimate weeks of the quarter, that didn’t have a lot influence on Q1 DAU outcomes as that metric is calculated utilizing a every day common over the course of the total quarter.

“We’re grateful for the chance to serve our neighborhood and companions throughout this troublesome time,” Snap CEO Evan Spiegel stated in saying the outcomes. “Snapchat helps individuals keep near their family and friends whereas they’re separated bodily, and I’m pleased with our workforce for overcoming the various challenges of working from house throughout this time whereas we proceed to develop our enterprise and assist those that are impacted by COVID-19.”

Snap reported Q1 income of to $462.5 million in Q1 2020, up 44% year-over-year, topped Wall Road consensus estimates of $431.four million. Web loss improved barely to $306 million, or 21 cents per share, roughly in line with analyst expectations.