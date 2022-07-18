Snapchat finally has a web version… 11 years after its launch: these are its functions

After years as a mobile app, Snapchat, the app that popularized the use of filters in photos and selfies, now comes in a web version. Initially for Snapchat+ users in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand starting today, it will continue to roll out to the global community from now on.

To access Snapchat Web, go to web.snapchat.com, sign in with your Snapchat username and password. You can also register from the web if you don’t have an account and want to start using the social network.

What news does it bring?





As explained by the company, in the web version the messaging functions of the mobile application are maintained, such as reactions or responses to the chat, in addition to the lenses that will soon be available for video calls. You’ll also be able to send Snaps directly from your computer, though the company says this feature will be available “soon.”

A novelty is that there will be a privacy screen, the first, which will hide the Snapchat window if it is clicked to perform another task. So you can have video calls and chat conversations through your PC on the big screen and choose filters if you want, for your calls.

The company that pioneered its arrival on the market, with great success, has been losing users over the years,** while other competing social networks were innovating** in this sector.