SND Kicks Off Sales on Kandisha, New Animated Feature Pil’s Adventures

SND, the business arm of French TV community M6, is about to kick off worldwide gross sales this fall on “Kandisha” and newly-acquired household film “Pil’s Adventures,” starting on the Sitges Movie Competition and the digital AFM market.

“Pil’s Adventures” is a CGI animated function produced by TAT Productions, the well-established French banner behind “The Jungle Bunch” and “Terra Willy.” Now in manufacturing, the movie was pitched at Cartoon Film and is anticipated to be delivered within the fourth quarter of 2021. Within the absence of a bodily market, SND will introduce “Pil’s Adventures” to patrons this month with the script, a 10-minute clip of first footage and a print presentation of all of the characters, backdrops and manufacturing.

Directed by Julien Fournet, the movie follows the adventures of Pil, a courageous, orphaned younger lady who lives within the medieval metropolis of Misty Rock. In the future, a merciless regent curses Roland, the inheritor to the throne, forcing Pil to embark on a quest to search out the antidote to save lots of his life and safeguard the dominion.

“For the reason that movie is due for a French launch in a single yr, we really feel it’s the fitting time to launch gross sales and unveil the weather to patrons this month,” mentioned Charlotte Boucon, head of worldwide gross sales at SND. “After all, we enormously miss being there at markets and festivals in particular person, however we’re adapting as a result of the unbiased market wants good films for subsequent yr.”

The manager mentioned “TAT has the flexibility to ship high-concept household adventures with a worldwide attraction.” For instance, “The Jungle Bunch” was one of the crucial well-liked French productions worldwide in 2017, and “Terra Willy” travelled to 80 international locations and was one of many greatest French titles on the worldwide field workplace in 2019. SND will deal with French distribution and is co-producing “Pil’s Adventures” with France 3 Cinema.

Elsewhere, SND may also bow gross sales on Julien Maury and Alexandre Bustillo’s French horror film “Kandisha,” which is about to world premiere in competitors at Sitges. So as to construct some momentum, SND will host a digital premiere screening of the movie on Oct. 16 for patrons through the platform Privio, happening concurrently the gala premiere in Sitges. Patrons can watch the movie on Privio for 3 days.

“Kandisha” marks the fifth film from Maury and Bustillo, the directing duo behind acclaimed horror movies “Inside,” which performed at Cannes’ Critics Week, and “Furious.”

An authentic twist on the exorcism style, “Kandisha” is about in the course of the summer season break and revolves round pals Amélie, Bintou and Morjana. When Amélie is assaulted by her ex, she remembers the story of Kandisha, a strong and vengeful demon. Afraid and upset, she summons her, and the subsequent day, her ex is discovered useless. Quickly, Kandisha is let free on a killing spree and the three women will do something to interrupt the curse.

“’Kandisha’ may be very a lot according to our earlier films themes. We love exploring the transition from childhood to maturity as a lot as we love providing a brand new take on the style, taking part in with the horror canvas and including a twist,” mentioned Maury and Bustillo.

“‘Kandisha’ is, as our earlier works, a female-driven horror film. Our three characters are very robust and unbiased. Stepping within the footsteps of Béatrice Dalle (‘Inside’) and Chloé Coulloud (‘Furious’), our three up and coming actors will definitively make an impression,” added the filmmakers.

Boucon mentioned the “film’s themes, modernity and robust feminine characters will communicate to the worldwide viewers.”

SND has been lively on the distribution entrance even since theaters in France reopened in late June, and it has paid off. The corporate did properly with the re-release of “De Gaulle,” the interval movie in regards to the former French President Charles de Gaulle, which was taking part in when theaters shut down; in addition to Michael Youn’s well-liked comedy “The Divorce Membership” which gained the highest prize on the Alpe d’Huez competition, and the youth-skewing comedy “Les blagues de Toto.” These movies turned out to rank among the many highest-grossing French films of 2020.

“Our technique by means of this pandemic is to maintain going; we purchase, we produce, we promote and we’re wanting forward. The success of our films in theaters and the methods through which we’ve got tailored our manner of working displays the resilience of the film enterprise,” declared Boucon.

SND has two upcoming releases, Nicolas Vanier’s household journey “Poly,” set for later this month, and Alexandre Astier’s anticipated interval comedy “Kaamelott,” which will probably be given a large launch in November.