Sneak peek of the next “House of the Dragon”: Otto Hightower on the Iron Throne

Next Sunday’s episode will be titled “The Lord of the Tides.” (HBOMax)

The seventh episode of House of the Dragon I change the entire game for the Iron Throne, it showed new alliances and also new enemies, the tension between the sides that want to keep control of Kings Landing is evident and it seems that the last chapters will be full of revenge, fights and perhaps several deaths plus.

[Más series y películas que te recomendamos en Qué puedo ver]

The previous chapter culminated with the wedding between Rhaenyra and Daemon (Matt Smith), to join forces against Alicent Hightower, while Ser Laenor Velaryon (John Macmillan) flees in search of his freedom, even when that means pretending to be dead.

Rhaenyra will not be happy that her enemies control the kingdom. (HBOMax)



Now HBO Max has revealed the new preview of the eighth episode that is titled The Lord of the Tides and the clip shows the consequences of all the actions that the characters did during last Sunday’s chapter.

The trailer shows the Hand of the King, Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) assuming the tasks of the king, among them occupying the Iron Throne since the health of Viserys (Paddy Considine) seems to deteriorate more and more. This decision that Otto take the throne is not something that is to the liking of Rhaenyra, who after learning that Hightower takes her father’s place will go to her husband Daemon to ask for his help, both return to King’s Landing and to fight against their enemies. .

The eighth episode will premiere next Sunday, October 9. (HBOMax)

The new trailer also shows that the story will jump back in time where the story can be seen advancing eight more years, showing the Targaryen and Velaryon royal heirs from children and teenagers to their twenties.

Prince Aegon is now played by 27-year-old actor Tom Glynn-Carney (Dunkirk), his brother, the prince Aemondis now interpreted by Ewan Mitchell (Trigger Point) and her sister Helaena is played by Phia Saban (The Last Kingdom). Rhaenyra’s son Jacaerys is now played by Harry Collett Casualty.

The series will make another jump in time. (HBOMax)

In the next chapter it will also be seen how the Iron Throne is not the only one that is in dispute. After the death of his daughter Laena, the dragonrider, and the faked death of his son Laenor, Lord Corlys the princess Rhaenys Velaryon they were left without a direct heir to their family seat at Driftmark.

In episode eight, Corlys (also know as “The Lord of the Tides” he appears to have been wounded in battle, while his younger brother Vaemond Velaryon is seen marching with troops under the family banner. Vaemond is apparently not a fan of Rhaenyra and her children, as seen at Laena’s funeral.

The rivalry between the young princes will continue. (HBOMax)

In this preview does not appear the rey Viserys I, but his voiceover is heard warning his family that “The Crown cannot stand firm if the House of the Dragon remains divided.” The king’s health has consistently failed since the series began.

House of the Dragon airs on Sundays on HBO. Episodes are also available to stream on HBO Max.

KEEP READING:

First poster of “Super Mario”, the film where Chris Pratt will give voice to the famous character

Netflix premieres the horror film that will make you afraid of your mobile phone

Get to know this intense police drama starring Eric Bana that you cannot miss