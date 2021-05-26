Sneha Mishra (Gandii Baat) Wiki, Biography, Age, Films, Internet Sequence, Pictures

Sneha Mishra Biography

Title Sneha Mishra
Actual Title Sneha Mishra
Nickname Sneha
Career Actress
Date of Beginning But to be up to date
Age But to be up to date
Zodiac signal But to be up to date
Circle of relatives Father: But to be up to date
Mom: But to be up to date
Marital Standing Single
Affairs/Boyfriends NA
Husband NA
Youngsters NA
Faith Hindu
Tutorial Qualification But to be up to date
Faculty But to be up to date
School But to be up to date
Leisure pursuits Tune and Dance
Beginning Position But to be up to date
Fatherland But to be up to date
Present Town Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Nationality Indian

Sneha Mishra’s Respectable Social Profiles

Fb: But to be up to date

Twitter: But to be up to date

instagram.com/snehamishra07_official

Attention-grabbing info about Sneha Mishra

  • In 2018, Sneha topped Omit Gwalior competition name.

Films Checklist

  • But to be up to date

Internet Sequence Checklist

  • Gandii Baat season 4 – 2019

Right here’s the collections of recent photographs from actress Sneha Mishra,

