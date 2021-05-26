Sneha Mishra (Gandii Baat) Wiki, Biography, Age, Films, Internet Sequence, Pictures

Title Sneha Mishra

Actual Title Sneha Mishra

Nickname Sneha

Career Actress

Date of Beginning But to be up to date

Age But to be up to date

Zodiac signal But to be up to date

Circle of relatives Father: But to be up to date

Mom: But to be up to date

Marital Standing Single

Affairs/Boyfriends NA

Husband NA

Youngsters NA

Faith Hindu

Tutorial Qualification But to be up to date

Faculty But to be up to date

School But to be up to date

Leisure pursuits Tune and Dance

Beginning Position But to be up to date

Fatherland But to be up to date

Present Town Mumbai, Maharashtra, India