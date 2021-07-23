Sneha Reddy Wiki, Age, Boyfriend, Husband, Circle of relatives, Biography & Extra – FilmyVoice

Sneha Reddy is an Indian actress and model who basically works throughout the Telugu film industry. Sneha is the partner of South Indian famous person Allu Arjun. She is without doubt one of the many usual upper part of Telugu superstars.

Sneha is an engineer by means of profession and after her marriage, she is without doubt one of the well known celebrities throughout the industry.

Sneha Reddy Wiki/Biography

Born on 29 September 1985, Sneha Reddy’s age is 35 Years as of 2020. She used to be born and presented up in a middle-class family from Hyderabad, India. Sneha holds the Indian Nationality and follows Hinduism.

She completed her early training from Oakridge International College, Hyderabad. After her training, she went to the US and pursue her graduation route and completed B.Tech in Electronics and Conversation Engineering from Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge.

Recently, she moreover completed her take hold of’s degree in Pc Science inside of the US. After that, she shifted once more to Hyderabad to hitch her father in his undertaking where she served for the reason that director of the Educational and location mobile at the Scient Institute of Technology. Sneha moreover worked at “SPECTRUM” faculty magazine for the reason that leader editor.

Family, Boyfriend & Courting

Sneha Reddy belongs to the Hindu undertaking family from Hyderabad, India. Her father’s name is Kancharla Chandrasekhar Reddy who’s the chairman of the SCIENT Institute of Technology (SIT) and as well as a businessman by means of profession.

Her mother’s name is Kavita Reddy who’s a homemaker.

She has one sibling, her younger sister’s name is Nagu Reddy.

Sneha Reddy’s marital status is married, she is married to famous person Allu Arjun. The couple met for the main time at a normal buddy’s marriage function.

Arjun falls for her to start with sight and proposed to her for the marriage. Sneha authorized Allu’s proposal as briefly as he approached her and feature transform in a position to marry him. The couple gained married on 6 March 2011, they threw grand weeding and tie their knots with one any other in a star-studded rite.

As well as they have got two kids, their son’s name is “Allu Ayaan” and their daughter’s name is “Arha Allu”.

Physically Glance

Sneha Reddy is so a scorching and pleasant lady, she owns a great resolve. She is 5 Toes and six Inches tall and her weight is sort of 56 Kg.

She has beautiful black long hair and sparkling star-like eyes, she moreover posts her beautiful images on her Instagram account, those will remove anyone’s coronary middle due to her beautiful class.

Top (approx) in centimeters: 168 cm

in meters: 1.68 m

in feet inches: 5’ 6” Weight (approx) in kilograms: 56 kg

in pounds: 123 lbs Eye Colour Black Hair Colour Black

Occupation

Sneha started her occupation after her go back from the US. She joined her father’s undertaking as a supporting hand where she posted for the reason that director of the Educational and Placement mobile at SCIENT Institute of Technology (SIT). She basically targeted at the mentoring more youthful technology and data them to score their targets.

She moreover served at the submit of leader editor of the SIT College’s magazine “SPECTRUM” that basically concentrates at the concepts and needs of the more youthful technology.

She is a popular social media personality with tens of millions of fans. She posts incessantly on her social media accounts to reach out to her fans.

Knowledge and Data

In a variety of interviews Sneha published her leisure pursuits, she loves buying, making a song, and being attentive to tune in her unfastened time.

She moreover stated that she had inked Allu Arjun’s name on her left hand’s ring finger.

She follows a non-vegetarian meals routine.

She loves to adventure along side her friends and family in large part to her favorite spaces London and Mauritius.

She moreover published that she loves to consume Indian fast foods like Pani Puri, Pizza, and South Indian dishes.