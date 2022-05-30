Sniper Elite 5 has not been released on the Epic Games Store due to ‘external circumstances’ to Rebellion

The company has released a statement for those who pre-ordered the game on the platform.

The fifth installment of the Rebellion Developments shooter franchise was released last Thursday on Steam and on consoles with a very good reception from its players, however, the users of the Epic Games Store have seen how it arrived on the 26th and the game still not available in the Fortnite parent store.

Sniper Elite 5 had been available to purchase on the Epic Games Store since last March, but the game has never really arrived. Currently, the game release is labeled on the platform as “coming soon” and some users have received a message along with the money back without prior notice.

Users who pre-ordered it have been getting refunds without warning“Because circumstances beyond our controlSniper Elite 5 has not been available on the Epic Store at launch, but will launch on that platform in the future“, Rebellion has communicated to VGC. “If you pre-ordered through Epic, you should have received a refund: otherwise, contact them here”, can be read on the game’s support website.

The campaign of this fifth installment of Sniper Elite takes place in the 1944 Francein the midst of World War II, and we will put ourselves in the shoes of the elite sniper Karl Fairburne to foil a nazi plot and among his most recent videos, we could see the impressive camera of deaths, more realistic and macabre than ever.

More about: Sniper Elite 5 and the Epic Games Store.