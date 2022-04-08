Sniper Elite 5 is already gold and its World War II is coming soon to PC, PlayStation and Xbox

Rebellion has confirmed that the game has finished development and is preparing for a May release.

By Sergio Bustos / Updated April 6, 2022, 16:38 15 comments

At the end of next month, Sniper Elite 5 will go on sale, a new numbered installment of the franchise in which we embody a soldier specializing in handling a sniper rifle. Rebellion offers some incentives to those who reserve it, and it seems that they will not have to worry about delays in the launch date.

Arrives May 26 on PC, PlayStation and XboxThe study has confirmed through a message on its official account Twitter what the game is already gold, that is to say, that it has finished its development and is ready to start the corresponding processes that a product has to go through before reaching the stores. in post thank the “incredible” work of the study and they comment that they are eager to see how the players react to their proposal from May.

When we talk about Sniper Elite 5 we are referring to a third-person shooter and action video game focused on the tactical combat. Armed as always with our sniper rifle, we will have at our disposal an improved death camera, in addition to the most immersive maps made to date in the franchise. They will reflect a multitude of captured real-world locations and a transversal system that will allow us to explore the 1944 France in the midst of World War II.

Sniper Elite 5 release date for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S is set for the May 26 of this same year, also landing on Xbox Game Pass for the first time. If you want to know what we thought of the fourth installment, we invite you to take a look at the analysis of Sniper Elite 4 to know our opinion.

