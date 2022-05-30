Sniper Elite 5 is far from its predecessor, but leads the list of best-selling games in the UK

PS5 exclusives continue to perform well in the physical market thanks to the increased stock of consoles.

During the last weeks, the top of sales of the United Kingdom did not have great surprises. Last time we had data, increased PS5 stock catapulted Sony exclusives higher into the top 10, but the physical market I missed new releases.

Thanks to Games Industry we have new data on the best sellers in British stores, and the role of new release has been taken by Sniper Elite 5. Rebellion’s war action leads the list without great numbers, since has sold 64% less than the previous installment, launched in February 2017, in its first days on sale. However, it must be remembered that digital sales are not counted, which will be a good bite.

It has sold 64% less physical than Sniper Elite 4Physically, the PlayStation version of the sniper game is by far the most successful, occupying the bulk of the market and leaving only 8% for Xboxsomething understandable given that Sniper Elite 5 opens at launch on Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft’s subscription service for PC and consoles.

For the rest, Horizon: Forbidden West falls to the second position in the ranking, staying on top thanks to a increased availability of PlayStation 5 in storessomething that is reflected in other protagonists of the classification such as Gran Turismo 7. Nintendo is still happy with the performance of Nintendo Switch Sports, which does not get off the podium.

UK best sellers of the week

Sniper Elite 5

Horizon: Forbidden West

Nintendo Switch Sports

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Grand Touring 7

FIFA 22

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Minecraft (Switch)

Animal Crossing: New Horizons



With Sniper Elite 5, Rebellion seeks to continue improving a traditionally effective formula thanks to the spectacular nature of its death cameras, among many other things. Is available in PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One y Xbox Series X|Salthough the version of the Epic Games Store for computers has suffered some setbacks and has not been available at launch.

