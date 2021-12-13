Sniper Elite 5 is precise and lethal in its presentation trailer: shooter confirms launch window

The Rebellion game has announced its arrival from day one to the Xbox Game Pass subscription service.

Rebellion has managed to make a classic of his war saga set in the WWII, where we embody a sniper on hostile ground. The latest installment in the franchise, Sniper Elite 4, took us to Italy to fight against the Nazis and fascism in a game with great freedom of action and a really fun cooperative.

The game’s launch is scheduled for 2022More than 4 years have passed since the launch of this latest installment, but at last, Rebellion has announced a new raid for our sniper, this time posted in France. We will have to make our way through maps that promise to be the most immersive yet, full of different real-world locations captured with great detail thanks to photometry.

We can invade other players as an enemy sniperOur protagonist, Karl Fairburne, will arrive in France in 1944 to conduct a covert operation by the American Rangers, seeking to weaken fortifications of Atlantikwall along the coast of Brittany. Among the novelties, we will find a “death chamber“, hallmark of the saga, improved to be “more realistic and creepy” than ever.

Too we can invade another player’s campaign, in the role of Axis sniper, participating in a deadly game of cat the mouse, in the purest “Enemy at the gates” style. We can also help a friendly sniper, helping him out of difficult situations. Sniper Elite 5 also promises to have a great variety when it comes to customize our weapons. The game will come along 2022 to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC, confirming its inclusion in the Xbox Game Pass subscription service from its launch day.

More about: Sniper Elite 5.