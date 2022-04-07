SNK becomes the property of the crown prince of Saudi Arabia after the purchase of 96% of its shares

Sovereign wealth funds from the Middle Eastern country are also part of the capital of Capcom and Nexon.

Electronic Gaming Development Company (EGDC)a company linked to Saudi Arabia’s crown prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, has taken control of 96% of the capital of SNKthus completing the investment in the video game company started in 2020, when it acquired 33% of the capital.

SNK is one of the veteran firms in the industry in Japan, responsible for franchises such as Metal Slug and The King of Fighters, which recently released its latest installment. Before passing into the hands of the Saudi royal family, SNK was owned by a Chinese company.

“The Mohammed bin Salman Foundation’s (MiSK Foundation) investment in SNK reinforces its ongoing commitment to empowering Saudi men and women through building economic partnerships within the updated strategy of maximizing positive impact on youth empowerment,” we can read in a statement from The Verge. “The decision to invest will enhance the powerful capabilities of SNKwhich has many innovative IPs in the sector, with real development potential, in line with the future growth of the industry”, he adds.

It is not the only recent purchase of the Saudi royal family related to the sector. In February, his entry into the capital of Capcom and Nexon was also news. The acquisition was made by the Public Investment Fund of the Middle Eastern country, and seeks make its economy less dependent on the ups and downs of oil.

