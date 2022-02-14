SNK denies the announcement of Metal Slug Awakening for PS5 and PS4: it was just a very elaborate “fake”

The new video game in the run and gun series is still only planned for iOS and Android mobiles.

Metal Slug Awakening will not be coming to PS5 and PS4. At least for now. SNK has denied the announcement of its adaptation to PlayStation consoles made public by different portals, arguing that everything was a fake from an unrelated account with the much-loved Japanese video game company.

The news, or not the news, jumped this weekend when a Twitter profile presented as an official of the video game shared a trailer where the soon release on PlayStation of the run and gun originally developed by TiMi Studios for iOS and Android was assured. In that information, details of this already denied version were also shared, even providing an image of the control scheme.

Through the official and verified profile of SNK on Twitter we have learned that all this was a montage unrelated to the firm. “Metal Slug: Awakening was announced by an unofficial account. This news is fake, be careful what you read online.”

At the moment the fake profile of Metal Slug: Awakening has not wanted to leave new information, so we take everything shared yesterday as a montage. It remains to be seen if SNK or Tencent later decide to bring Metal Slug: Awakening to consoles after the reception this fake had on networks and various specialized portals.

Meanwhile, PC and Nintendo Switch users will be able to enjoy Metal Slug Tactics this year, a role-playing adventure and turn-based combat.

