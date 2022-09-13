SNK insists that Saudi Arabia’s investment will have “no effect” on the development of its games

The Middle Eastern country bought 96% of the studio’s shares last April.

We say it over and over again: 2022 is the year of studio purchases. Saudi Arabia has joined this party through a significant investment in SNKstudio known for creating fighting franchises like Fatal Fury or The King of Fighters. In this sense, the Middle Eastern country took over 96% of the developer’s shares, and there are not a few players who have expressed their complaints about this operation.

We have complete freedom in what we want to createYasuyuki OdaHowever, from SNK they see this movement as a great opportunity that will not hinder their creativity when developing titles: “For us, we are only focused on making games. We are not a political company or anything like that, so does not affect us in any way“, comments Yasuyuki Oda, producer of The King of Fighters XV (via VGC). “It has no effect on our creative output. We have complete freedom what we want to create.”

“Yes, honestly, the results speak for themselves,” continues the producer. “If we were in a real problem, characters like Shermie probably wouldn’t be in the game.” Here, Oda talks about one of the fighters from The King of Fighters XV who blows a kiss to the opponent before starting the fight. “One thing I would say is that our owners are generally fans of IP, and always have been, so it’s up to us what we want to do when it comes to content creation.”

Beyond this, criticism of Saudi Arabia arises for a variety of reasons including the murder of a journalist by agents of the Saudi government and some anti-LGBT+ policies extreme. However, the country is extremely interested in entering the world of video games, and this is demonstrated both by the purchase of SNK shares and by investments in companies such as Nintendo or Capcom.

